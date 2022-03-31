The project «CHAPTER challenging propaganda through Remembrance» was funded with the support of the European Union under the Programme “Europe for Citizens”

Strand 1 – “European Remembrance“

5 actions have been carried out within this project:

Action 1 – Lectures during Training for Multipliers

Participation: The event involved 25 citizens, including 8 participants from Turin (Italy), 4 participants from Rome (Italy), 2 participants from Berlin (Germany), 2 participants from Athens (Greece), 2 participants from Lille (France), 1 participant from Sofia (Bulgaria), 2 participants from Poznań (Poland), 1 participant from Barcelona (Spain), 2 participants from Budapest (Hungary), 1 participant from Wien (Austria).

Location / Dates: The event took place online from 03/04/2021 to 12/04/2021.

Short description: The aim of the event was to train a group of experienced multipliers (Remembrance Messengers) who could also supervise the Remembrance Weeks organized in different countries. Participants have been trained on propaganda before and during the World War II. They discussed the ICT aspects of the project and defined the topics of the researches they were going to start immediately after the end of the event. DINAMOpress was directly involved in the training holding two lectures on the topic of “antifascism in the public and institutional debate” (lecturer: Valerio Renzi, journalist) and of “media-activism” (lecturer: Ambra Lancia, media activist).

Action 2 – Creation of the website chaptermedia.eu

Participation: DINAMOpress newsroom, Servizio Civile Internazionale-Italia

Location / Dates: the action took place online starting from April 2021 and it is still ongoing

Short description: With the collaboration with the partner Servizio Civile Internazionale-Italia, DINAMOpress designed and started the website chaptermedia.eu in order to publish updates, contents, reflections and opinions about Chapter project. The website is still working and it goes on publishing interviews on the topics related to the project.

Action 3 – Participation at the Remembrance Week (Italy)

Event 3 – Remembrance Week in Italy

Participation: The event involved 25 citizens, including 1 Participant from Poznań (Poland), 1 from Barcelona (Spain), 1 from Madrid (Spain), 3 from Turin (Italy), 1 from Wien (Austria), 1 from Colonia (Germany), 1 from Sofia (Bulgaria), 1 from Paris (France), 1 from Lisbon (Portugal), 1 from Athens (Greece), 13 from Rome (Italy),

Location / Dates: The event took place in Rome, Italy, from 14/06/2021 to 23/06/2021

Short description: The aim of the event was to deepen the research about propaganda during totalitarian regimes and in current media, analyzing specifically the topics of youth participation in regimes and anti-regimes movements and freedom of speech and it was carried out by the partner Servizio Civile Internazionale-Italia. Within the framework of this event, DINAMOpress organized a presentation about the struggle of Yezidi population (north of Iraq) as an example of implementation of anti-fascist and resistance-linked values in a current context. The presentation wash held by Francesco Brusa (journalist) and Manolo Luppichini (videomaker).

Action 4 – Final Event

Participation: The action involved 127 citizens physically participating in the event, including 102 participants from Italy, 6 participants from Spain, 1 participant from Austria, 4 participants from Bulgaria, 1 participant from Denmark, 2 participants from Croatia, 3 participants from Germany,1 participant from France, 1 participant from Ireland, 1 participant from Portugal, 1 participant from Poland, 2 participants from Greece, 1 participant from Kurdistan, 1 participant from Cyprus.

Location / Dates: The action took place in Rome, from 5/11/2021 to 8/11/2021

Short description: The aim of the action was to wrap-up the project of CHAPTER: Challenging Propaganda through Remembrance by inviting prominent speakers from all over Europe to discuss the current situations in terms of propaganda by far right movements and counter-propaganda in their respective countries. It gathered academics, media-activists, journalists, people and institutions. During the event, project outcomes have been presented to a broader public also thanks to the live-streaming, allowing to reach a transnational audience. DINAMOpress contributed by inviting activists and lecturers to the event and by moderating the events.

Action 5 – social media campaign

Participation: DINAMOpress newsroom, Servizio Civile Internazionale-Italia

Location / Dates: the action took place online starting from January 2022 until March 2022

Short description: The aim of the action was to create original contents based on the research made by volunteers from all Europe during the Remembrance Weeks and disseminate them through social media such as the main website of the project, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. DINAMOpress elaborated and coordinated the campaign with the volunteers of Servizio Civile Internazionale-Italia

